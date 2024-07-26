New art installation examines the intriguing history behind a Northamptonshire 'hidden gem'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A thought-provoking multi-sensory art installation at Rushton Triangular Lodge near Corby will explore the religious conviction that inspired Sir Thomas Tresham, imprisoned Catholic and father of one of the Gunpowder plotters, to build the extraordinary property in the 16th century.

Called Testament, the installation has been created by Fine Arts graduate and artist Marigold Short, from Middleton Cheney in Northamptonshire, who was the winning entrant in a competition commissioned by the University of Northampton (UON), and English Heritage, which cares for the Lodge.

Spanning the three floors of the building, the installation features fabric, objects, and sound to imagine the building as a metaphor of life on Earth, Heaven, and Hell. Visitors are encouraged to reflect on a turbulent time in England’s history when prominent Catholics were torn between loyalties to their monarch and their faith.

Marigold says that through Testament she is seeking to highlight the religious feeling typical of Tresham’s time.

Artist Marigold Short at her 'Testament' art installation showing at Rushton Triangular Lodge

She said: “As a Christian, I found myself drawn to the building and its history. Sir Thomas Tresham was imprisoned for his Catholic beliefs and designed the Lodge to profess his devotion to the Holy Trinity by creatively incorporating threes in its shape, proportions, and decoration. Heaven and hell were very real concepts to people at that time, but for many today, much less so. I’m hoping that some of those ideas will become more apparent as you enter the space.”

The commission is part of English Heritage’s Creative Programme which aims to bring unique artistic interventions to its sites in the form of contemporary visual art, theatre, literature, dance, and other creative art forms that bring England’s stories to life. The project at Rushton Triangular Lodge was produced as part of a special partnership with UON and open to arts graduates and students who submitted entries before the winning submission was awarded.

To complement the installation and enhance visitors’ experience, English Heritage has installed new audio benches and installation panels to create a richer, more informative visit to the property.

John Leslie, Senior Creative Programme Manager, English Heritage, said: “This new commission through English Heritage’s Creative Programme aimed to provide a unique opportunity for an early career artist to respond in a very individual way to this intriguing hidden gem of a building, which is wonderful and unique. We’re delighted with what Marigold has achieved at Rushton Triangular Lodge and we hope it will give visitors a new perspective on the story of conscience and threat which lay behind its conception. It has been fantastic working closely with the University of Northampton to support a recent graduate and emerging artist.”

Rushton Triangular Lodge, Corby

Dr Richard Hollinshead , UON’s Programme Leader for BA Fine Art added: “It’s really important to us that we not only nurture our students’ creativity, but also prepare them for a range of professional career opportunities.

“This partnership with English Heritage has not only helped Marigold make that jump from student showcases to a professional commission, but has also been a fantastic learning experience for all the students who participated in the site visit and selection process.

“The generosity that English Heritage have shown – both their funding and expertise – is a great model for nurturing new talent and I hope is the start of wider programme that other heritage organisations can be inspired by.”

