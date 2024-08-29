New adult dance and fitness studio opening in Northampton
Mes Amies Dance Company, which has been established for 12 years is now opening the doors to its very own purpose fitted dance and fitness studio at the Nene Enterprise Centre
Hosting an exciting range of new classes, including day time and weekend classes, the timetable is expanding and more teachers are joining the studio to help with its diversification from just dance to fitness and wellness classes too.
Founded in 2012 Mes Amies grew from a gap in the market for adult dance classes, especially for adults who had danced before and didn't necessarily want to join in with younger children or beginners. It's expanded to include a range of dance disciplines from Ballet and tap, to contemporary and Heels, Musical theatre and more!
Previously renting halls, they now have their own space, giving them the opportunity to add more exciting classes like Pilates, Yoga and Zumba onto the time table as well as classes specifically aimed at over 55's.
Mes Amies Dance company is hosting a studio launch on Saturday 7th September at The Nene Enterprise Centre from 12-2pm for people to come and have a look round, enjoy a free gift and receive exclusive discounts to class bookings.
All classes are pay as you go and no termly fees are charged, allowing those who attend classes flexibility in when they're able to come along. Like its name, Mes Amies focus is on building friendships between like minded people and creating a positive and confidence building space for anyone who wishes to attend their classes
