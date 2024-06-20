Nevill Holt Festival is showcasing a truly diverse range of talent

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Now in its second week following a triumphant set of performances of The Magic Flute, Nevill Holt Festival is proving to be a big hit in its new multi-art format. The range of work on show showcases everything from world renowned portrait artists to brand new emerging talent.

On 13 June, join leading portrait artist Jonathan Yeo for an intimate conversation with Laura Freeman, chief art critic of The Times, about his monumental new portrait of King Charles III. Unveiled at Buckingham Palace last month, Yeo’s portrait is the first in which his sitter has been painted as King, and has invigorated public discussion about the centuries-old language of royal portraiture.

On 14 June participate in a live performance reading of Sharmadean Reid’s debut book, New Methods for Women. With 49 essays forming a personal philosophy on how to navigate life, Sharmadean will lead volunteers to read the opening affirmations live on stage.

Writer and television producer, Daisy Goodwin will be talking about the genius of Maria Callas, and her role as the 'ultimate' diva on 16 June. She will be accompanied by the award-winning soprano Josephine Goddard who will be performing from the Callas repertoire.

On the same day, Join Rupert Golby, Chelsea Gold medal winner and the designer of Nevill Holt Gardens for an exclusive talk on his experience in horticulture and his approach to garden landscaping for stunning results and maximum impact. The talk will be followed by a tour of the wonderful gardens.

On Thursday 20 June, DRET Music comes to Nevill Holt. The music programme of the David Ross Education Trust – 35 state primary and secondary schools in the East Midlands – was formed in 2015, and has since grown to become nationally celebrated, contributing to the development of the Model Music Curriculum and the National Plan for Music Education.

At 4pm in the theatre, Humperdinck’s enchanting fairy tale opera Hansel and Gretel will be imaginatively brought to life by 150 pupils from five DRET primary schools (Abbey CE Academy, The Arbours Primary Academy, Briar Hill Primary School, Newnham Primary School and Welton CE Academy), directed by Jonathan Ainscough, with soprano Fiona Finsbury and an instrumental ensemble conducted by Simon Toyne. The opera depicts the famous Grimm fairy tale of two children who venture into the forest to forage for berries and encounter the Sandman, the Dew Fairy, and a Witch who lives in a house made of gingerbread, on their adventure. Full of great tunes, including the famous ‘Evening Prayer’ and ‘Witch’s Ride’, this production is perfect for audiences young and old.

And at 6.30pm, the Academy’s Beckwith Scholars (students receiving additional music coaching through a generous donation by Sir John Beckwith) perform a recital in the chapel, including music by Bernstein, Cooke, Mozart, Strauss and Weber.

On 22 June in collaboration with Darbar Arts Culture Heritage Trust, a local arts organisation, the Festival presents a day of events celebrating South Asian culture. At 10am, come along to gently stretch, bend, twist and still your mind in this fun, easy-going class for all levels. A deep release hatha yoga class designed to relax, de-stress and rejuvenate you at every level. Slower than a dynamic practice, but still challenging, the class emphasises deep stretches, alignment, conscious breathing and attention, accompanied by live Indian classical music by Kirpal Panesar, one of the UK’s finest esraj (bowed Indian instrument) players. Yoga mats are provided.

Following that at 11am tap into the wisdom of breath and the universal sound of “aum” by discovering breathing techniques grounded in ancient practices that create harmony with the brain and body. Find out more about the gentle yet powerful practice known as “coherence breathing” and gain confidence in using an optimal breathing pattern to live a conscious and meaningful life wherever you are. Notice the difference it makes to your heart and brain in as little as 20 minutes and let your breath, not your mind, determine whether your entire body needs to be re-energized, soothed or rebalanced.

And finally at 6.30pm, a concert which aims to demystify Indian classical music. The sarod is an Indian lute that evolved from the rabaab, a Persian folk instrument originally played by nomads on horseback. immerse yourself in the deep sounds of soul-stirring ragas. Debasmita Bhattacharya will explain the raga recital movements and how improvisation and rhythm have been at the heart of this highly evolved music system for thousands of years. She will be accompanied by Gurdain Rayatt on the tabla, whose sensitive and exhilarating solos will take the performance to its crescendo.