Nevill Holt Festival announces 2025 dates and five-year partnership with Opera North

The gardens at Nevill Holt

Following the success of the inaugural Nevill Holt Festival, which saw 12,000 people attend more than 60 events, 75% of them for the first time, organisers are delighted to announce that the festival will return in 2025 from 30 May - 22 June.

A brand-new five-year partnership with Opera North will see in its first year a witty and romantic production of Mozart’s much-loved Così Fan Tutte. This co-production will run in Nevill Holt’s spectacular theatre from 6-8 and 10-12 June. The partnership with Opera North will continue in future editions of the festival.

Founder, David Ross said: “We are hugely excited to announce this long term partnership with Opera North. It secures a sustainable relationship between Nevill Holt and this world class opera company that will bring innovative and exceptional new operatic productions to the festival for at least five years. The partnership will allow us to celebrate young talent and give that talent a platform to shine in the amazing surroundings of Nevill Holt.”

General Director, Opera North, Laura Canning said: "We’re very excited to be entering into a five-year partnership with Nevill Holt Festival, enabling us to bring our award-winning work to this inspiring festival in the stunning surroundings of the Leicestershire countryside.

“This mutually beneficial partnership will give Opera North the opportunity to deliver great opera in a new context, while also enabling more learning and engagement activity to be developed in the area, reaching out to, and connecting with, the wider community. We look forward to working with the organisers to build on the success of an event which is rapidly becoming a major fixture in the UK arts calendar.”

Nevill Holt Festival will continue to present a varied and rich programme of events in addition to opera that includes a wide range of talks and ‘in conversation’ events on visual art, culture, history, politics, wellbeing, sport and design as well as jazz, classical and world music performances, family events and comedy. With panoramic views that look out over three counties, performance venues include the estate’s medieval chapel and award-winning theatre, with idyllic gardens designed by Chelsea gold medal winner, Rupert Golby. Festival-goers can enjoy outstanding pieces of modern British sculpture throughout the gardens, including works by Antony Gormley, Rachel Whiteread, Allen Jones and Marc Quinn

James Hunt, Executive Chair of Nevill Holt Festival said: "After the success of this year's broader, more diverse, Nevill Holt Festival, our ambitions for the future are undiminished and unfettered. It is therefore with great pleasure that we can announce a new partnership with the highly acclaimed team at Opera North, which will bring their stunning creations to our Nevill Holt audience for the foreseeable future. Opera has and always will be at the heart of what we do at Nevill Holt, and we are thrilled to build a relationship with an organisation that shares not only our vision, but also our ambition and passion for the Arts.”

Nevill Holt Festival offers a range of membership options that start from £35. Memberships give priority access to tickets alongside other benefits and are available now by visiting www.nevillholtfestival.com

Tickets for the 2025 festival will go on sale to members from 16 January and to the general public from 6 February.