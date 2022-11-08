Network Arts are pleased to be exhibiting again at The Charles Rennie Mackintosh House & Gallery in Northampton. The exhibition brings together a range of quality contemporary and traditional art from emerging and established artists in the region. It features a diverse range of work by members in a variety of media, paintings in oil, watercolour, acrylics; drawings and sketches.

Members include a mix of amateurs and professionals interested in and practicing art in Northamptonshire. All work will be for sale, which means the exhibition is an excellent opportunity for those wishing to invest in high-quality art at affordable prices.

At The Charles Rennie Mackintosh House & Galleries, 78 Derngate, Northampton, NN1 1UH.

Network Arts @ 78

Runs until Sunday 18th December, 2022.

Tuesday - Sunday, 10.00am - 5.00pm (Closed Mondays)

Free entry to gallery

About Network Arts

Network Arts is a group run by artists for artists. The group gives professionals and amateurs the opportunity to practice and enjoy the support of a community of artists by having an annual program of workshops covering a range of media and styles.

As a self-managed and financed Group, Network Arts maintains independence and reflects the views of the members when selecting professional artists to run the workshops and venues in which to exhibit as well as organising visits to exhibitions.

The Group holds regular Exhibitions where artists - at all stages of their careers, are invited to submit work to exhibit. For further information please visit www.networkarts.co.uk

For further information contact The Charles Rennie Mackintosh House & Galleries, 78 Derngate, Northampton, NN1 1UH. Tel: 01604 603407 or email: [email protected] Website: http://www.78derngate.org.uk/page3/index.html