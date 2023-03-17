News you can trust since 1931
Nearly new sale at Bethany Homestead Care Home in Northampton this month

Event is organised by the Friends of Bethany Homestead

By Julie LettsContributor
Published 17th Mar 2023, 15:57 GMT- 1 min read

The Friends of Bethany Homestead are organising a fundraising event on Saturday March 25th between 10am and 2 pm. The event is a Nearly New Clothes sale . There will also be other stalls including shoes, bags,jewellery, jigsaws, books and bric a brac.Refreshments will also be available.The Sale will be held at Bethany Homestead Care Home, Kingsley Road, Northampton NN2 7BP

