Nearly new sale at Bethany Homestead Care Home in Northampton this month

The Friends of Bethany Homestead are organising a fundraising event on Saturday March 25th between 10am and 2 pm. The event is a Nearly New Clothes sale . There will also be other stalls including shoes, bags,jewellery, jigsaws, books and bric a brac.Refreshments will also be available.The Sale will be held at Bethany Homestead Care Home, Kingsley Road, Northampton NN2 7BP