'Nature Nostalgia' is designed to engage participants in outdoor creative activities that will encourage reminiscence and capture memories of their childhood experiences of nature play. We are particularly interested in people who grew up in the Far Cotton / Delapre areas of Northampton (although this is not essential to join the project) and we will be creating a collection of oral histories, which will also form part of the collection held at Delapre Abbey Preservation Trust.

Come along to meet likeminded people and improve wellbeing. This project will not only promote physical activity and mental well-being, but will also foster a sense of nostalgia and connection with both nature and each other, stimulating meaningful conversations among peers and giving the opportunity to be part of the creation of a collection of oral histories to pass on to future generations.

Lucy Knight from Barefooted said,’ This project will promote a sense of joy, well-being, and connection among older adults while rekindling their love for nature and the outdoor activities of their youth.

A participant making 'Nature art'

Getting out in nature is vital for us all, because it offers a wide range of physical, mental, and social benefits that can significantly enhance overall quality of life and well-being

A previous project participant commented ‘‘It has opened my senses, I can see more brightly all the colours around me and can hear the birds. My shoulders have dropped and I feel calm’

Barefooted are delivering this project in partnership with Delapre Abbey and Age UK Northamptonshire. It has been made possible thanks to funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Barchester Charitable Foundation.

Barefooted is a Northamptonshire based not-for-profit arts and health organization, which produces and delivers a programme of work, including participatory projects and performances, in hospitals, care homes, schools, community spaces, theatre venues and outside in nature to support health, wellbeing & quality of life through participation and engagement in arts. We create and deliver socially engaged, participatory activity and distinctive, imaginative experiences, using dance, storytelling and music to spark imagination and conversation. Barefooted is led by Lucy Knight who has over 25 year's experience in producing and delivering accessible arts and health projects. As a creative practitioner she has carried out extensive training and research in using dance, creativity and nature based practice to improve health and wellbeing.

Bookings are open now. Spaces are limited and will be allocated in order of booking:

When: Tuesdays 10am – 11am for 13 weeks from 2nd April 2024

Where: Delapre Abbey, Outer Gardens, Northampton

To Book: Contact [email protected]

Or use QR Code:

If you would like further information about the project please contact: