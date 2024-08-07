Natural History Museum presents Dinosaurs Live! at The Old Savoy
Ever since they were first identified in the 1800s, dinosaurs have sparked the imagination of kids and adults alike and for the first time ever, the world renowned Natural History Museum have teamed up with Mark Thompson Productions to take you on a dinosaur adventure like no other.
We’ll go on a pre-historic journey together to the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods and watch the life-like dinosaurs come alive
right on stage! Not only that, we’ll also find out more about fossils, time scales and how our planet has changed over hundreds of millions of years.
So get ready for a roaring experience like no other as Natural History Museum presents Dinosaurs Live comes to a town near you.
Age guidance: 3+
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or
Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am – 4pm or Saturday 10am – 2pm
Tickets from £15 per person
