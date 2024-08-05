Natural History Museum presents Dinosaurs Live! at The Old Savoy

Sat 31 May 2025 12.00pm - ends 1pm 3:30pm - ends at 4:30pmFor the first time since 1881, the home of dinosaurs, Natural History Museum, is going on tour!

Ever since they were first identified in the 1800s, dinosaurs have sparked the imagination of kids and adults alike and for the first time ever, the world renowned Natural History Museum have teamed up with Mark Thompson Productions to take you on a dinosaur adventure like no other.

We’ll go on a pre-historic journey together to the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods and watch the life-like dinosaurs come alive

right on stage! Not only that, we’ll also find out more about fossils, time scales and how our planet has changed over hundreds of millions of years.

Dinosaurs Live

So get ready for a roaring experience like no other as Natural History Museum presents Dinosaurs Live comes to a town near you.

Age guidance: 3+

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or

Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am – 4pm or Saturday 10am – 2pm

Tickets from £15 per person