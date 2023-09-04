News you can trust since 1931
National hip hop act The Scribes are coming to Northampton to perform at The Lab this Saturday!

Fresh from critically acclaimed festival performances at Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight, Wireless, WOMAD and many more, the most in demand group in uk hip hop are bringing their award winning live show to town for one night only!
By Daisy GrayContributor
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:31 BST- 1 min read

On Saturday September 9th all roads lead to The Lab for a night of multi award winning hip hop from festival favourites The Scribes.

The critically acclaimed group, hailing from Bristol, are bringing their explosive live show to Northampton for an evening full of beatboxing, freestyling and golden age hip hop from the most in demand act on the scene today.

Formed by childhood friends Jonny Steele and Shaun Amos, The Scribes are quickly rising stars in the UK hip hop scene, as shown by their relentless touring schedule which this year alone has seen them grace the stage at Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight, Wireless and WOMAD.

The ScribesThe Scribes
Regular favourites on BBC Radio, the groups stock keeps on rising, having shared the stage with the likes of MF DOOM, Wu Tang Clan, Rudimental, Macklemore, De La Soul, The Pharcyde and many more.

The Scribes' growing international reputation led to them signing earlier this year with Stimulus Management, joining a roster that includes massive names like Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes and Public Enemy.

Support on the night comes from local starts Brooklyn 4D and Growing Nai, and for only £5 on the door, this one off opportunity to catch one of the most exciting live acts touring today really cannot be missed!

Related topics:NorthamptonGlastonburyIsle of WightBristol