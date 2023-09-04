National hip hop act The Scribes are coming to Northampton to perform at The Lab this Saturday!

On Saturday September 9th all roads lead to The Lab for a night of multi award winning hip hop from festival favourites The Scribes.

The critically acclaimed group, hailing from Bristol, are bringing their explosive live show to Northampton for an evening full of beatboxing, freestyling and golden age hip hop from the most in demand act on the scene today.

Formed by childhood friends Jonny Steele and Shaun Amos, The Scribes are quickly rising stars in the UK hip hop scene, as shown by their relentless touring schedule which this year alone has seen them grace the stage at Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight, Wireless and WOMAD.

The Scribes

Regular favourites on BBC Radio, the groups stock keeps on rising, having shared the stage with the likes of MF DOOM, Wu Tang Clan, Rudimental, Macklemore, De La Soul, The Pharcyde and many more.

The Scribes' growing international reputation led to them signing earlier this year with Stimulus Management, joining a roster that includes massive names like Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes and Public Enemy.