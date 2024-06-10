Naseby Battlefield Tour - 14 June 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Friday 14 June 2024 is the public tour day that falls on the anniversary of this great battle.The Battle of Naseby took place on 14 June 1645 during the First English Civil War, near the village of Naseby in Northamptonshire. The Parliamentarian New Model Army, commanded by Sir Thomas Fairfax and Oliver Cromwell, destroyed the main Royalist army under Charles I and Prince Rupert.

Don't miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary experience. Book your spot on the tour and witness firsthand the birth of parliamentary democracy, the rise of the modern British Army, and the enduring legacy of freedom that continues to shape the world.

For bookings and inquiries, contact us at: [email protected]

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...