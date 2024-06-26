Myra Dubois - Coming to Northampton - Tour extended!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a sell-out tour across the UK, British comedy sensation Myra DuBois will be extending her Be Well live tour into Autumn 2024 across September and October to continue helping those who she claims are in great need. Tickets below!

After ground-breaking wellness work in the West End and Edinburgh Fringe in 2023, not to mention a national tour of Australia, the empress of empaths Myra DuBois sends her critically acclaimed self-help seminar ‘BE WELL’ back on tour. Audiences will be delighted to know that she will extend her nationwide live tour to Leeds, Birmingham, Leicester, Salford, Dublin, Belfast, London, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Brighton, Newcastle, Sheffield, Bath, St Austell, Plymouth and Coventry.

Be Well” is a sardonic side-eye at the Wellness Industrial Complex as Myra continues the tradition of the likes of Shirley McClean and Gwyneth Paltrow, a celebrity that knows best. Having left audiences across the globe in physical pain from laughter with her take-no-prisoners brand of rapid-fire comedy; Myra DuBois lays her healing hands on the masses in this; her wellness sermon. Unpredictable, intelligent character comedy, the self-declared siren of South Yorkshire works the room, sparing no-one her sharp tongue, and yet somehow keeping everybody affectionately on-side.

Myra DuBois is the acid-tongued comedic force of nature whose quick-wit and unrivalled crowd work has been taking the UK by storm for over a decade. A 21st Centenary renascence woman from England’s North, Myra uses her skills as an actress, author, wellness guru, energy worker, Gemini, and (dare we forget) singer, to enrich each member of her audience personally. So popular is Myra’s ‘take-no-prisoners’ style amongst her fans, the ‘AdMyras’, that fighting for front row seats is a frequent occurrence at her shows. Myra has trodden the boards of such prestigious stages as the London Palladium, the London Hippodrome, the Royal Festival Hall, and the Soho Theatre to name but four. Myra has opened for Bianca Del Rio on Del Rio’s 2018 & 2022 UK tours, and Myra’s own solo show ‘DEAD FUNNY’ premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2019 before transferring for a two-week run at the Sydney Opera House, followed by a UK tour launched at the Garrick Theatre in London’s West End.

Coming to 'Theatre Royal' on Tuesday 24th September