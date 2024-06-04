Musical theatre group to perform Footloose the Musical

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the success of Kinky Boots in October of 2023 and West End Now in May 2024, Northampton Musical Theatre Company return to the Derngate with the 80's classic, Footloose the Musical!

Northampton Musical Theatre Company (NMTC) is one of the oldest surviving amateur companies in the country and has been entertaining Northampton audiences for over 100 years. From its inception in 1898 by Mr Griffiths, the then organist at the Crusader Round Church of the Holy Sepulchre, NMTC shows have been a very popular annual theatrical event. The only breaks in the long line of productions were forced by two World Wars and the much more recent global pandemic.

They have just started rehearsals for this years performance of Footloose the Musical. Based on the the 1980’s big screen hit, coming to the Derngate Theatre, Northampton between Tuesday 29 October – Saturday 2nd November 2024 at 7.30pm with an additional matinee performance on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

This musical introduces Ren McCormack, a teenage city boy, who is forced to move to Bomont – a small rural town in America where he learns rock-n-roll and dancing have both been banned by the local preacher. Ren then decides to try and change this and works to get the whole town up on its feet!

NMTC perform Footloose the Musical at the Derngate

This full of energy musical packed with popular songs including “Holding Out For A Hero,” “Let’s Hear It For The Boy” along with the title track “Footloose ” will get you wanting to be up on your feet dancing.

There is currently an Early Bird Offer – All seats just £26 until July 31st 2024!