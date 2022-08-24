Two acclaimed veterans of iconic British bands bring their shows to Northampton’s Royal \u0026amp; Derngate this September. Justin Hayward – The Voice of the Moody Blues is coming to the theatre on Thursday September 22 and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited on Wednesday September 28. Justin Hayward’s career is now in its fifth decade. He is best known as the vocalist, lead guitarist and composer for the Moody Blues, whose hits include the masterful Nights in White Satin, Tuesday Afternoon, Question, The Voice and other classic, era and genre-defining hits. These tracks laid the foundation for the incredible success story of the Moody Blues – as well as Hayward’s solo work – which continues to this day. Justin Hayward – The Voice of the Moody Blues is a rare chance for Justin’s fans to connect with one of music’s keenest talents and to hear the music that he loves presented with a truly personal touch. The concert starts at 7.30pm on September 22 and tickets are priced from £42*. Guitarist Steve Hackett joined Genesis in 1971. Now hot on the heels of his most successful solo tour ever, Steve Hackett’s Genesis Revisited - Foxtrot at Fifty + Hackett Highlights tour marks the 50th anniversary of the legendary Genesis album Foxtrot which, in 1972, was pivotal in establishing the band as a major force in British rock. Tickets for the gig at Royal \u0026amp; Derngate, on September 28 at 7.45pm, are priced at £41.50. Tickets for both these gigs can booked by calling Box Office on 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.