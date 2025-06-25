Music, film, photography and art are taking over Northampton Market Square

On Saturday 5th July, The Creative Place is bringing live entertainment and free creative activities to Northampton Market Square 11am – 4pm as part of their next Northants Makers Market, supported by West Northamptonshire Council.

As well as an array of stalls selling products from local artists and creatives, Northampton rapper FFSYTHO?! will be making an appearance and playing some tracks with her collaborators Ugly Bear Rocks hats and streetwear at their stall.

Northampton Film Festival will also have a gazebo dedicated to their next project, an animated film to commemorate the Great Fire of Northampton, where the public of all ages can get involved in different aspects of the film, from scriptwriting activities to creating illustrations, supported by CLICK Arts Foundation and West Northamptonshire Council.

Plus, internationally-acclaimed Northampton photographer Jack Savage will be running a free outdoor portrait workshop outside The Creative Place itself. Jack will be setting up professional outdoor lighting and offering striking portrait sessions around the square. This is a rare chance to experience his creative process up close and even sit for a portrait. Throughout the day, Jack will also be available for one-to-one creative chats—ideal for photographers, artists, or anyone interested in visual storytelling, lighting techniques, or building a personal style. These informal conversations offer valuable insight into Jack’s distinctive approach to fine art photography.

FFSYTHO?! wearing Ugly Bear merchandise - meet both at the Makers Market

In addition, visitors will have the chance to browse and purchase Jack’s limited edition signed prints and artist-made zines, featuring highlights from his award-winning series and experimental personal projects.

Traders for this month’s market include Tricky Pickle Studio and Lou W Art selling prints, Chapelside Ceramics, JBek Pottery, Steph Mead Photography & Art, Lolabelle Crystal Jewellery, Chloe's Crafts homemade gifts, Carol’s Kingdom painted wood and glassware, authors Will Adams and Jack Preston, Rainbow Treasure Den and 2DYE4 tie dye products.

The Creative Place, possibly the smallest arts centre in the world, seeks to support and connect creatives, and showcase the wide range of creativity in Northamptonshire. The opportunity to have a stall at future Makers Markets is open to all Northants creatives and artists working in the Creative Industries. Anyone interested should get in touch at [email protected].

Those interested in keeping up-to-date with TCP activities and events, can visit The Creative Place – For Misfits and Mavericks, Creatives and Changemakers or sign up to the mailing list here The Creative Place