Museum of the Moon: A spectacular lunar installation by Luke Jerram comes to Delapré Abbey

The artwork features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the lunar surface, providing a unique and intricate view of the Moon's terrain. At an approximate scale of 1:500,000, each centimetre of the internally lit spherical sculpture represents 5km of the Moon’s surface.

The installation is a fusion of lunar imagery, moonlight and surround sound composition created by BAFTA and Ivor Novello award-winning composer Dan Jones. As the artwork travels from place to place, it collects new musical compositions and personal responses, stories, and mythologies, as well as highlighting the latest moon science.

In addition to the artwork itself, there will be a programme of lunar-inspired events taking place beneath the moon. Visitors can enjoy performances by Northampton College Performing Arts students, a silent disco under the moon, a mat Pilates class, and more. Members of the Northampton Natural History Society will also be on hand to provide a 20-minute introduction to the Moon and a moon-gazing experience on the South Lawn.

Museum of the Moon by Luke Jerram. WOMAD UK.

Sophia Kyprianou, aka The Curator Educator, is inviting visitors to create Delapré's very own Book of the Moon, a creative book featuring stories, poems, comics, and art about the Moon. Collage, illustration, and painting skills will be shared to get the creative process started, but the choice is up to the individual in what they will add to the Book of the Moon.

Richard Clinton, Chief Executive, Delapré Abbey Preservation Trust said: “We are delighted to once again be hosting a spectacular artwork by Luke Jerram. Following the success of 'In Memoriam' last year, we are thrilled to welcome the Museum of the Moon to this historic site. It promises to be a truly magical experience for visitors of all ages, and we look forward to seeing the creative ways in which people engage with the artwork and the events we have planned around it.”

Luke Jerram, said: “I'm really pleased to be working with Delapré Abbey again. Museum of the Moon will look stunning within the beautiful setting of the grounds at Delapré and will offer visitors their most intimate and closest encounter they will ever have with the Moon.”

The Museum of the Moon is a part of Luke Jerram’s multidisciplinary practice, which involves the creation of sculptures, installations, and live arts projects. Jerram has created a number of extraordinary art projects that have excited and inspired people around the globe.

Entry to the outer gardens is free of charge, with pre-booking required for some events.

For more information about the Museum of the Moon and the full programme of events, visit the Delapré Abbey website at delapreabbey.org.

