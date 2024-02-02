Murder Staged Tour at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"Could you get away with murder?"

Following the success of Crime Viral's sell out UK serial killer tour - research psychologist and psychopathy expert Cheish Merryweather will be bringing to the stage for the very first time - MURDER:STAGED.

Did you know that 90% of people believe they can get away with murder - are you one of them? There will be a live psychopath test on the night to find out!

Murder Staged Tour

The 'CSI effect' has created a new type of killer – one that is forensically aware and is out to mislead an investigation. This evening will explore the lies embedded in crime scenes and share the expertise from those who dig deep for the truth. You will investigate the five types of stagers: The Planner, The Creator, The Cleaner, The Concealer, The Inflictor.