Murder on the Orient Express stops off at Milton Keynes Theatre this spring

Agatha Christie Ltd and Fiery Angel will bring Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic to the stage, visiting Milton Keynes Theatre from Tue 25 Feb - Sat 1 Mar.

Murder on The Orient Express is one of Agatha Christie’s greatest literary achievements, with a final twist that is amongst her very best. Gripping, tense and masterfully cryptic, this brand-new production is a deliciously thrilling ride and an ingenious murder mystery, guaranteed to keep you guessing until the end of the line.

Leading this production is the renowned star of stage and screen, Michael Maloney (Belfast; Young Victoria; Notes on a Scandal) as Agatha Christie’s famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot.

Starring alongside Michael Maloney in Lucy Bailey’s new production of the UK & Ireland Tour of Murder On The Orient Express will be Bob Barrett (Holby City; And then There Were None, UK Tour) as Monsieur Bouc, Mila Carter (Black Sheep, Curious Directive) as Countess Elena Andreyni, Rebecca Charles (Bridget Jones’ Diary, Shakespeare in Love) as Greta Ohlsonn, Debbie Chazen (Romeo and Juliet, The Globe) as Princess Dragomiroff, Simon Cotton (A Clockwork Orange, Park Theatre; The Bodyguard, UK Tour) as Samuel Ratchett, Jean-Baptiste Fillon (Masters of the Air; Poldark) as Michel, Christine Kavanagh (An Inspector Calls, UK Tour; A Room With A View) as Helen Hubbard, Paul Keating (The Who’s Tommy, West End; Eastenders) as Hector MacQueen, Iniki Mariano (George, Criterion Theatre; The Jungle Book, Derby Theatre) as Mary Debenham, Rishi Rian (Ridley, ITV; Damaged) as The Colonel and Alex Stedman as Head Waiter. Also in the cast are Jasmine Raymond and Beth Tuckey.

Winter 1934 and an avalanche stops the Orient Express dead in its tracks. An American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside. Trapped in the snow with a killer still on board, can the world’s most famous detective, Hercule Poirot, crack the case before the train reaches its final destination?

Murder On The Orient Express will be directed by Lucy Bailey (Witness for the Prosecution, And Then There Were None, The Other Boleyn Girl) and designed by Mike Britton, with lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, video design by Ian Galloway, sound design by Mic Pool, movement direction by Leah Hausman, casting by Abby Galvin and with Victoria Gartner as assistant director.

Murder On The Orient Express UK & Ireland Tour is presented by Fiery Angel.

Book your tickets now at ATGTICKETS.COM/MiltonKeynes.