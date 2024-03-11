Mum's the word at Brampton View Care Home
Staff at Brampton View Care Home arranged afternoon tea with fresh cream cakes and scones alongside live music from Fiona Harrison, A Voice in a Million. Head chef, Glenn Coombs prepared a special menu of roast chicken and all the trimmings to mark the day.
General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “We’ve all had a really lovely day. It has been so good to see family members who were able to visit in person and to have video calls with those who are further away. Our residents enjoyed a fantastic lunch and then a delicious afternoon tea prepared by our brilliant chefs. Days like these are so special.”
Judith, a resident at Brampton View Care Home commented: “We have been so spoiled today, the staff always go to great lengths to make sure days like this are so special. It was wonderful to see everyone and to be able to spend some quality time together plus we all had a fabulous afternoon tea, I absolutely loved it.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care and dementia care.