Mum's the word at Brampton View Care Home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff at Brampton View Care Home arranged afternoon tea with fresh cream cakes and scones alongside live music from Fiona Harrison, A Voice in a Million. Head chef, Glenn Coombs prepared a special menu of roast chicken and all the trimmings to mark the day.

General Manager, Mo Masedi said: “We’ve all had a really lovely day. It has been so good to see family members who were able to visit in person and to have video calls with those who are further away. Our residents enjoyed a fantastic lunch and then a delicious afternoon tea prepared by our brilliant chefs. Days like these are so special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judith, a resident at Brampton View Care Home commented: “We have been so spoiled today, the staff always go to great lengths to make sure days like this are so special. It was wonderful to see everyone and to be able to spend some quality time together plus we all had a fabulous afternoon tea, I absolutely loved it.”

Fiona Harrison

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.