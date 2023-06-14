News you can trust since 1931
Much Ado About Nothing at St Peter's, Marefair, Northampton...here's how to get tickets

This is my Theatre presents Much Ado About Nothing – St Peter's Church Northampton 25th July 2023 at 19:30
By Graham WardContributor
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read

Who doesn’t love love? Well, you might be surprised!

In Shakespeare’s raucous romantic comedy, deception is rife as wedding bells sound in the air, testing not only the young lovers Hero and Claudio, but also the steadfastly single Beatrice and Benedick!

With plots, pranks and live music throughout, you will fall in love all over again with Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing this Summer!

Much Ado About Nothing at NorthamptonMuch Ado About Nothing at Northampton
Written by William ShakespeareAdapted and directed by Sarah SlatorMusic by Simon Stallard

Running time: Approximately 85 minutes

“A must-see for theatre fans and an education in how to make Shakespeare relevant again!” - Binge Fringe (Macbeth)

“This is Shakespeare we can relish – lucid, emotional, funny in all the right places!” - BN1 Magazine (Romeo & Juliet)

FOR TICKETS

https://www.facebook.com/groups/596878730846977/posts/1515933168941524/

Telephone:07732253311Email:[email protected]

