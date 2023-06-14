Much Ado About Nothing at St Peter's, Marefair, Northampton...here's how to get tickets

Who doesn’t love love? Well, you might be surprised!

In Shakespeare’s raucous romantic comedy, deception is rife as wedding bells sound in the air, testing not only the young lovers Hero and Claudio, but also the steadfastly single Beatrice and Benedick!

With plots, pranks and live music throughout, you will fall in love all over again with Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing this Summer!

Much Ado About Nothing at Northampton

Written by William ShakespeareAdapted and directed by Sarah SlatorMusic by Simon Stallard

Running time: Approximately 85 minutes

“A must-see for theatre fans and an education in how to make Shakespeare relevant again!” - Binge Fringe (Macbeth)

“This is Shakespeare we can relish – lucid, emotional, funny in all the right places!” - BN1 Magazine (Romeo & Juliet)