Mozart’s The Magic Flute at Nevill Holt Festival this June

A feast for the senses of opera lovers of all ages, the new production will see a cast of the UK’s most talented emerging opera singers take to the stage. It is created in partnership with the award-winning Britten Sinfonia.

Mozart’s sublime opera tells a story full of comedy, tragedy and fantasy. The story opens in the middle of the action. Tamino, a prince lost in a foreign land, is being pursued by an enormous monster. He is rescued by three mysterious ladies, who kill the monster and give Tamino a picture of Pamina, daughter of the Queen of the Night, with whom he falls instantly in love. They tell him that Pamina has been captured by the powerful and evil Sarastro, and Tamino vows to rescue her.

With the gift of a magic flute and some magic bells, and the assistance of the bird-catcher Papageno (who has become reluctantly involved), Tamino sets off on his quest. However, he soon discovers that nothing, not even Day and Night, is quite as it first appears…

The Magic Flute, Nevill Holt Festival

Magic Flute ticket holders will be welcome to attend free pre-show talks in Nevill Holt Estate’s beautiful medieaval chapel and will have complimentary access from 3pm onwards to the Nevill Holt Estate’s stunning landscaped gardens and Modern British sculpture collection as well as the 2024 Festival’s exhibitions of Anthony Caro and Eduardo Paolozzi’s sculptures, marking the centenary of both artist’s birth.

For opera lovers the Festival also is presenting the world premiere of The Devil’s Den by Isabella Gellis and a wide range of concerts by world class singers and musicians. The Devils Den is a thrilling tale of superstition and sacrifice rooted in English folklore, A chorus of Morris dancers will bring the drama to epic life, leading us through moments of exuberance, severity, tenderness and into the hysterical ruckus of a charivari.

Presented by Shadwell Opera which is one of the UK’s leading contemporary opera voices, showcasing the most exciting young performers, composers and creatives of their generation. This is their first full-length operatic commission.

Don’t miss further classical music performances from the likes of Dame Sarah Connolly and Imogen Cooper, Benjamin Grovesnor, Alexis Ffrench and many more.

The cast of The Magic Flute, Nevill Holt Festival

A range of dining experiences from fine dining to a more informal British barbeque are available to book in advance to make your visit even more memorable.