Movie Time 23 Experience at University of Northampton: more than watching a film.

We are a team of four students in our final year of Event Management at the University of Northampton and, as a final year project, we are organising an event for the Hope Charity Centre in Northampton.

Our event is taking place next Friday 17th March at 17:30 at the University of Northampton, and we invite everyone to come along and enjoy themselves.Movie Time Experience 2023 has been created to help raise funds and resources for the charity, The Hope Centre by creating an immersive film screening event for students and families.

The charity helps people suffering from the most severe issues of disadvantage and marginalization, such as homelessness, addiction and mental health. As well as providing practical support, it focuses on helping people to help themselves, offering them support and services that enable them to regain control of their own lives, and campaigning with them against the causes of their disadvantage.

In our event you will feel like in a Greek island, themed in the film Mamma Mia. You will find different DYI activities, raffles, food and drinks, and much more to discover, join us and share the excitement of the event.