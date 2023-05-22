Moulton Village Festival 2023 celebrates tremendous success and sets new records.

The organisers of the highly anticipated Moulton Village Festival are thrilled to announce the resounding success of the 2023 edition, which took place on Saturday 20th May 2023.

The extravaganza saw an unprecedented level of engagement from both the local community and visitors from far and wide. Boasting fantastic weather, an impressive lineup of stallholders, and a lively atmosphere, the festival reached new heights, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.

The Moulton Village Festival has long been an event cherished by the community, and this year's edition was no exception. The festival grounds were teeming with activity as thousands of people flocked to the streets, creating a vibrant and bustling atmosphere. The carnival procession, a beloved highlight of the festival, drew awe-inspiring crowds that lined the streets, adding to the excitement and energy of the occasion.

One of the key factors contributing to the festival's success was the record-breaking number of stallholders in attendance. Local vendors and businesses seized the opportunity to showcase their products and services to an extensive audience, resulting in an extraordinary level of support and appreciation from festival-goers. The feedback received from stallholders has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the festival's exceptional organisation and the incredible community spirit present throughout the event.

A notable addition to this year's festival was the Vespaccino stage, strategically located in the enchanting public gardens. The stage became a hub of entertainment, attracting large audiences who were treated to captivating performances by the local choir, brass band, and dance school. The addition of this stage was wholeheartedly embraced by attendees and further added to the festival's diverse range of attractions.

Beyond the festival itself, local businesses in the Moulton area reaped significant benefits from the substantial footfall generated by the event. The streets overflowed with enthusiastic visitors, creating an influx of customers for nearby shops, restaurants, and establishments. This substantial increase in foot traffic provided a welcome boost to the local economy and demonstrated the remarkable impact the Moulton Village Festival has on the community. Looking ahead, the organisers are excited to announce the dates for next year's festival. Mark your calendars for the Moulton Village Festival 2024, set to take place from 11th to 19th May. With an unwavering commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience year after year, the organisers are already hard at work, planning an even more extraordinary event for the community to enjoy.

The success of the Moulton Village Festival 2023 is a testament to the unwavering support and enthusiasm of the local community, the dedication of the organisers, and the collaborative efforts of everyone involved. The festival continues to bring joy, unity, and a sense of celebration to Moulton, solidifying its position as a cherished event in the hearts of all who attend.

