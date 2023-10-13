Motor Neurone Disease charity fundraising event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Northampton Male Voice Choir (NMVC), renowned for tirelessly raising money for great causes, has adopted the Northampton based charity, Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA) as its main beneficiary for the year and will dedicate the proceeds from its forthcoming annual concert to help reach its fundraising target for this very worthwhile charity.

The concert “In Unison” will be held at Northampton High School, Hardingstone, NN4 6UU on Saturday 28 October starting at 7:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NMVC will be joined by a small “scratch” choir of eight local men recruited earlier in the year specifically to sing at this concert in support of MNDA. Under the guidance of NMVC Musical Director, Stephen Bell, the recruits have been busy learning a selection of songs for them to perform alongside NMVC.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Unison for Motor Neurone Disease

Also performing will be the hugely talented and award-winning Kettering ladies choir, The Decibelles, under its Musical Director, Joshua Daniel. Having a ladies choir perform at one of its concerts will be an exciting first for the men of NMVC who are busy rehearsing two fabulous songs to sing in harmony with The Decibelles - “Come What May” from the 2001 film, Moulin Rouge and “Let The River Run” from the 1988 film, Working Girl.

NMVC will be conducted by its Musical Director, Stephen Bell who will also compere the evening in his usual, inimitable style.

Tickets for what promises to be an exciting and spectacular evening of music are priced at £15 inclusive of booking fee and are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/NMVC or by telephoning Phil Temple 07806 846282.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NMVC Chairman, Mark York says “This is certainly going to be a night to remember, with something for everyone! Tickets are selling fast so get yours now and don’t miss what will be a wonderful concert in support of the Motor Neurone Disease Association”.

NMVC website: https://www.nmvc.co.uk

NMVC YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWCKnjss8p1LrO1NonSf0KQ