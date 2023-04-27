Most Haunted Live - coming to The Old Savoy at the Deco Theatre in Northampton

Most Haunted is the original and most successful worldwide Paranormal investigation series ever made, bringing it’s Spine-chilling theatre show to The Old Savoy - Home of The Deco Theatre, on Thursday 29th February 2024.

Presented by Evette Fielding the first lady of the paranormal together with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team, you will be taken on the darkest, most terrifying journey of your life.

Theatre audiences will be shaking in their seats as Evette and the team present MOST HAUNTED’S ALL-TIME TOP 10 SCARES complete with unseen video footage from Haunted Castles, Manor Houses, Hospitals and Prisons.

Come and watch if you dare!

Most Haunted Live will take the theatrical experience to a whole new level with audience members taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija board and invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation.

In this show no one is safe and “Seeing is believing”

All tickets £29.50