Most Haunted Live at The Deco Theatre

Thu 29 Feb 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmMost Haunted LiveThe acclaimed World No.1 paranormal showBook your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.ukor call the Box Office 01604 491005
By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:17 GMT
Most Haunted Live

The acclaimed World No.1 paranormal show

Most Haunted is the original and most successful worldwide Paranormal investigation series ever made and premiers it’s Spine-chilling theatre show in 2023/24.

Presented by Evette Fielding the first lady of the paranormal together with Karl Beattie and the Most Haunted team, you will be taken on the darkest, most terrifying journey of your life.

Theatre audiences will be shaking in their seats as Evette and the team present MOST HAUNTED’S ALL-TIME TOP 10 SCARES complete with unseen video footage from Haunted Castles, Manor Houses, Hospitals and Prisons.

Most Haunted Live will take the theatrical experience to a whole new level with audience members taken back to the Victorian age of séance and Ouija board and invited to conduct their very own ghostly investigation.

In this show no one is safe and “Seeing is believing”

