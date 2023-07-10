More than 100 performers to take stage in classical spectacular with Northampton Male Voice Choir

On Saturday 22 July, Northampton Male Voice Choir (NMVC) will be joining the world-famous GUS Band; The Decibelles Ladies Choir; Joshua Daniel aka “The Tenor” and Youth Brass 2000 along with a host of youth performing talent for the second annual “Picnic on the Lawn” concert at The University of Northampton.

Speaking on BBC Radio Northampton the event’s compare and conductor, Stephen Bell, said “Following the terrific success of last year’s inaugural concert it’s great to be returning with an even bigger line up of amazing performers. This promises to be an outstanding experience of music-making with lots (and lots) of your favourite melodies and toe-tapping moments to enjoy. The evening will be rounded off with some rousing “Last Night of the Proms” music with both choirs and the GUS Band performing some favourite Proms classics including Jerusalem, Nimrod and Land of Hope and Glory.