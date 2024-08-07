Mopar Euro Nats on 9-11 August is the ultimate American muscle car show!

With Run What Ya Brung (for American cars only), drag racing, show & shine, wheelie contest, live music, traders and camping. Whether you have a modified or classic American car or truck, come along to the largest and best muscle car doorslammer event in Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Don’t miss the ultimate American petrol head experience! There’ll be a ‘Wheels Up’ contest on Saturday evening and Sunday will see a gigantic Show n Shine display in the car corral. Camping is available onsite, so come for the weekend with all American car clubs welcome.

The track action will be split between ‘Run What Ya Brung’, public track time where the drag strip will be open for you to take your own car down the track (open to American Bodied or Engined cars ONLY), and race classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The racing will come courtesy of Nostalgia Superstock, Gasser Circus, Supercharged Outlaws, Street Eliminator Try-Outs and Nostalgia Eliminator. Also, enjoy runs from the Spiderman Jet Dragster that generates thrust equivalent to 10,000hp.

Drag Racing

Away from the track there’re trophies up for grabs in the Show n Shine paddock, hair raising thrills at the Fun Fair and souvenirs to be found in the trade village. On Friday evening there’s a cruise to location off site and live band ‘Jonny The Fox’ will be playing in Fuelers Bar Saturday evening.

There are numerous bars and plenty of caterers on site, complete with camping included for all weekend ticket holders. If you fancy a break from the racing, there will be a courtesy bus running to the local Rushden lakes shopping complex each day.

For event info and tickets visit https://santapod.co.uk/mopar.php or call the box office on 01234 782828.