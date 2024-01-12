News you can trust since 1931
Monthly 'Mystery Tours’ starting back in Northampton!

We are delighted to announce that there will be a 'Mystery Tour’ entitled ‘Hidden Secrets’ taking place in Northampton’s town centre on Saturday, January 20th at 7pm. The time traveller (tour guide), James Smith, who used to host the tours in Northampton before Covid, is absolutely delighted to be bringing the tours back on a monthly basis to Northampton.
By James SmithContributor
Published 12th Jan 2024, 15:54 GMT
Mystery Tours - 'Hidden Secrets' - Northampton

Crown Jewels, secret D'Day factory, ghosts and more!

Join us for an exciting adventure as we uncover Northampton's past! Join the Time Traveller as he transports you back into Northampton's past to uncover some of the hidden secrets of this historical town. Meeting point - St Peter's Church, Marefair, Northampton (Outside main gate). Get ready to explore the intriguing history and mysteries that lie beneath the surface of this historic town. Suitable for children and adults over the age of 10. Please note that this walk takes place outside, so please wear appropriate footwear and clothing in case of bad weather.

Tickets: £12 For more information and to book, visit www.themysterytours.com Email: [email protected]

