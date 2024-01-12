Monthly 'Mystery Tours’ starting back in Northampton!

Join us for an exciting adventure as we uncover Northampton's past! Join the Time Traveller as he transports you back into Northampton's past to uncover some of the hidden secrets of this historical town. Meeting point - St Peter's Church, Marefair, Northampton (Outside main gate). Get ready to explore the intriguing history and mysteries that lie beneath the surface of this historic town. Suitable for children and adults over the age of 10. Please note that this walk takes place outside, so please wear appropriate footwear and clothing in case of bad weather.