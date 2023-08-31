Monthly Folk Session at The Pomfret Arms in Northampton
Monthly Folk Session at The Pomfret Arms, Cotton End, Far Cotton.Musicians of all levels welcome to bring along an instrument and learn some new traditional folk music and songs.
We are delighted that Folk in the Bar will be back on September 1st! Come and enjoy some traditional folk music and great company? We will be hosting the event on the first Friday of every month from 5pm to 8pm. You are welcome to bring your instruments - all musicians, regardless of skill level, are welcome - or just come and relax with some tasty food and drinks. Free entry and a great start to the weekend!