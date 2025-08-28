Moana to star on big screen for town’s outdoor cinema

Movies on the Square will see Moana on the big screen on Saturday, 6 September

Northampton’s Market Square is set to be transformed into a tropical paradise as an outdoor cinema experience brings Disney’s much-loved blockbuster Moana to the big screen.

With Polynesian-themed family entertainment, live performances, and activities throughout the day, the event is expected to attract hundreds of visitors into the town centre on Saturday, 6 September.

Organised by Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) and co-funded by West Northamptonshire Council, the event will also see the launch of the 2026 Northampton Film Festival – with a series of shorts and animations to be shown on a big screen in Market Square throughout the day.

Mark Mullen, operations manager of Northampton Town Centre BID, said: “Following the resounding success of our recent classic car show, we’ve seen how making the most of the square’s events space can really bring in the crowds and get the town centre buzzing.

“An open-air cinema is something the whole family can enjoy and we have arranged a whole host of entertainment throughout the event, including Polynesian dancers, a surfboard simulator, stilt walkers and fire breathers, to ensure people can enjoy the whole day in Northampton – supporting local businesses and embracing our town centre.

“We’re delighted to be teaming up with Northampton Film Festival, with the big screen offering the perfect launchpad for next year’s event while showcasing the work of local creators throughout the afternoon.

“With Northampton Music Festival, the Women’s Rugby World Cup FanZone, regular Makers Markets and the Amazing Northampton Run, plus further events lined up to mark the anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton, Northamptonshire Day and Diwali, it’s shaping up to be a busy few months in Market Square and we look forward to seeing it used to its full potential. It’s a special place that we all need to cherish and be proud of.”

A selection of short films will be shown on the big screen from noon until 5pm, with selections from the Oska Bright Film Festival, animations plus themed shorts on topics including Women in Film, Northants Hour and Made By Young People.

A red carpet photography competition will also be held throughout the day, with the winner announced shortly before the start of Moana at 5.15pm.

Becky Carrier from Northampton Film Festival said: “This year is our fifth birthday. Over the last few years, we’ve been working with our Youth Board to create more family-focused events as part of the festival, so we’re really excited to be collaborating with the BID to bring past NFF short films to this big outdoor screen alongside the showing of Moana.

“People will be able to watch animations and live action films made by young filmmakers and local filmmakers, as well as past festival winners, and be able to take part in some free hands-on film activities.”

Character walkabouts will be held throughout the day in partnership with Grosvenor Shopping Northampton, giving young film fans the chance to meet and greet their favourites from Moana.

Cllr James Petter, Deputy Leader of West Northamptonshire Council and Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: "These events are a great way to bring people into the town centre, support our existing local businesses and traders, and celebrate everything our community has to offer. The square is a key space for connection and culture, and we’re proud to see it being used in ways that make it a lively and welcoming place for all."

Limited seating will be provided for this event. Everyone attending is encouraged to bring their own seating if possible. Gazebos are not permitted. Please do not bring alcohol to consume during the event.

For more details, please visit www.discovernorthampton.co.uk