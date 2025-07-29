MK Handmade & Vintage Autumn Fair returns

With over 130 varied stalls, there is something to tempt everyone!

Celebrating 15 years of events at Centre:MK - MKH&V are so excited to host a quarterly series of huge, seasonal events throughout 2025!

Next up, the weekend of Sat 6/Sun 7 September 2025; MK Handmade & Vintage returns for the huge Autumn event! The huge Middleton Hall in front of John Lewis at Centre: MK is transformed into a huge treasure trove of over 130 indoor market stalls, all hosting hand-picked exhibitors.

Every item is a one-off and no retail items are permitted, making it the perfect addition to the wonderful high street shopping at Centre:MK. Choose from a huge selection of thoughtfully curated items to suit every budget. Perfect to shop for the perfect vintage piece, to update your home or garden for Autumn, or just to treat yourself...the possibilities are endless!

This substantial indoor pop-up bazaar has a reputation as one of the best markets in the country. Inviting some of the region's most original and affordable designer-makers, artists, artisans and specialist dealers, you'll find an eclectic mix of thousands of special high quality goodies ‘not on the high street’.

Entry is free!