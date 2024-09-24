MK Handmade and Vintage flagship Winter Fair returns to Centre:MK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

25, 26 & 27 October 2024 (Fri 9:30am – 6pm; Sat 9am-6pm and Sun 10:30am-5pm) In front of John Lewis, Centre:MK (Milton Keynes Shopping Centre) Silbury Boulevard, Milton Keynes MK9 3ES

The long weekend of Fri 25 – Sun 27 October sees the much anticipated return of MK Handmade & Vintage, for the huge flagship Winter event! The huge Middleton Hall in front of John Lewis at Centre: MK is transformed into a huge treasure trove of over 130 indoor market stalls, all hosting hand-picked exhibitors – our biggest and most varied show yet!

Every item is a one-off and no retail items are permitted, making it the perfect addition to the wonderful high street shopping at Centre:MK. Choose from a huge selection of thoughtfully curated items to suit every budget! Kick off your festive shopping, pick up some tasty treats, find some fun vintage or handmade Halloween items….the list is endless. There are even live demonstrations to enjoy!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This substantial indoor pop-up bazaar has a reputation as one of the best markets in the country. Inviting some of the region's most original and affordable designer-makers, artists, artisans and specialist vintage and antique dealers, you'll find an eclectic mix of thousands of special high quality goodies ‘not on the high street’. Entry is free!

Please visit www.mkhandmadeandvintage.co.uk for more info.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mk.handmade.and.vintage