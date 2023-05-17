MISSION – The Songs of Bond October 15th 2023 7.30pm at the Old Savoy Theatre in Northampton

MISSION: THE SONGS OF BOND celebrates all the famous bond theme songs and the amazing vocalists who sang them.

The staging of MISSION: THE SONGS OF BOND is a concept like nothing you would have seen in a ‘songs of’ style show – it is not a concert or revue – it’s a full production show and audiences have been left astounded by the production values and attention to detail.

MISSION: THE SONGS OF BOND is set in the Headquarters of an intelligence unit and the cast are set a tough mission to perform the 26 Bond songs including the 2 unofficial songs. The cast consists of 4 fantastic vocalists, who are supported by a team of dancer’s and international Illusionists – The Art of Illusion.

Mission

MISSION: THE SONGS OF BOND journeys through the decades of these songs – with show stopping vocals and superb choreography – all headed up by our AI computer guiding the cast and the audience through the mission with amazing, detailed facts about each song.

We perform every song including epic hits from Dame Shirley Bassey, Louis Armstrong, Sir Paul McCartney, and Sir Tom Jones to the more recent hits from Sam Smith, Adele, and Billy Eilish plus so many more!

Every song and vocal performance is an anthem and audiences will be taken on an unforgettable vocal journey through the memories, drama and the epic-ness that is MISSION: THE SONGS OF BOND