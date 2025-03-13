Miss Northampton who won Miss Africa GB 2024, graces the front pages of the Royal News during the recent commonwealth celebrations at Westminster Abbey London

Deborah Mungai was among other special guests invited to join the King and the Queen to celebrate the best of the commonwealth during the Commonwealth Day Event 2025, from its music, people, sport achievements and contribution to world peace.

Kenyan born British Miss Northampton and also Miss African GB, was the flag bearer of one of the commonwealth countries (Kenya). Deborah did with grace and goodness, once again embodying her pledge that “I want this crown to represent beauty with a purpose.”

Miss Africa GB 2024 Deborah continues to live her pledge that her winning Miss Africa GB 2024 would represent "beauty with a purpose" and says she’s committed to using her platform to bring about meaningful changes as she believes ''Together We Thrive'' a theme that she holds dearly and one that is powerfully intertwined in the commonwealth ethos because it reminds us all that true success comes through community and shared purpose

In this spirit, Deborah continues to support local and international charities and encourages other people to do the same by giving back to the community.

Deborah who also appeared on the front pages of the royal news as the flag bearer of the Kenyan nation during the commonwealth celebrations

As part of her initiatives, Deborah has organised a Charity Gala dinner on April 11, 2025, with a 5.30 pm photoshoot and networking opportunity

Venue: Delta Marriott Hotel, Eagle Drive, Northampton NN4 7HW

Time: 6 PM – 11 PM

Event Link for the ticket: https://deborahmungai.eventbrite.com

2025 Commonwealth celebrations Westminster Abbey

Deborah wants to raise Funds to directly support her crown project The Boy Child Project in partnership with Mngaro Mtaani, providing vocational training opportunities for disadvantaged boys, other charitable efforts across Northampton and the UK especially youth empowerment, issues affecting the youth such as meaningful use of digital space for youths in the UK.

Everyone is invited to experience “beauty with a purpose” at its truest.

