Ministry of Science 2025 at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tue 28 Oct 2025 2:00 pm - ends at 3:50 pmMINISTRY OF SCIENCE LIVE - SCIENCE SAVED THE WORLD

Direct from London’s West End. Over the last few years Science has led the way in getting our lives back to normal. Now, the UK’s favourite science team are back and more explosive than ever!

Join our presenters as they dive deep into the world of science and look at how science shapes the modern world we live in with a few loud bangs along the way!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They’ll take an anarchic approach to science communication whilst looking at the scientists, engineers and inventors who have shaped the modern world that we live in whilst proving that each and everyone of you have the ability to change our world for the better!

Ministry of Science – 2025

Expect 20ft LIQUID NITROGEN clouds, exploding OXYGEN & HYDROGEN balloons, FIRE TORNADOS, HYDROGEN bottle rockets, ignited METHANE and even a self-built Hovercraft!

100% Educational. 200% Entertaining. 300% Explosive. 400% Fun.

EARLYBIRD! TICKETS ONLY £15.00 UNTIL 30TH JUNE 2024 – PRICE WILL INCREASE ON 1ST JULY 2024!