Ministry Of Science 2023 October 22nd 6.30pm at The Old Savoy in Northampton

MINISTRY OF SCIENCE LIVE – SCIENCE SAVED THE WORLD This year saw Science lead the way in getting our lives back to normal. Now, the UK’s favourite science team are back and more explosive than ever! Join our presenters as they dive deep into the world of science and look at how science shapes the modern world we live in with a few loud bangs along the way! They’ll take an anarchic approach to science communication whilst looking at the scientists, engineers and inventors who have shaped the modern world that we live in whilst proving that each and everyone of you have the ability to change our world for the better! Expect 20ft LIQUID NITROGEN clouds, exploding OXYGEN & HYDROGEN balloons, FIRE TORNADOS, HYDROGEN bottle rockets, ignited METHANE and even a self-built Hovercraft!