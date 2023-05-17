News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region

Ministry Of Science 2023 October 22nd 6.30pm at The Old Savoy in Northampton

This year saw Science lead the way in getting our lives back to normal. Now, the UK’s favourite science team are back and more explosive than ever!

By Andie JackmanContributor
Published 17th May 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read

MINISTRY OF SCIENCE LIVE – SCIENCE SAVED THE WORLD This year saw Science lead the way in getting our lives back to normal. Now, the UK’s favourite science team are back and more explosive than ever! Join our presenters as they dive deep into the world of science and look at how science shapes the modern world we live in with a few loud bangs along the way! They’ll take an anarchic approach to science communication whilst looking at the scientists, engineers and inventors who have shaped the modern world that we live in whilst proving that each and everyone of you have the ability to change our world for the better! Expect 20ft LIQUID NITROGEN clouds, exploding OXYGEN & HYDROGEN balloons, FIRE TORNADOS, HYDROGEN bottle rockets, ignited METHANE and even a self-built Hovercraft!

Tickets available at https://www.theoldsavoy.co.uk/event/ministry-of-science-2022/ Or by calling our box office on 01604 491005

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ministry of ScienceMinistry of Science
Ministry of Science
Related topics:ScienceNorthampton