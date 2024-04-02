Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show Coming to Denton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This event also takes place in Northampton, Towcester, Milton Keynes, Leighton Buzzard, Banbury, Woburn and further afield into Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire. It brings together top holistic practioners, self-help experts, spiritual teachers, the best psychics, tarot readers and mediums. And also a wide range of retailers selling crystals, arts, crafts and jewellery, wellbeing and healthy living products.

There will be a second show at Denton Village Hall on Saturday 19th October and two shows in Towcester onSaturday 1st June and Saturday 9th November.

All events takes place from 11-5pm

The Deer Spirit Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show

"Come along if you need some advice or guidance, if you want to buy yourself something nice or get a gift for a loved one, or if you fancy treating yourself to a nice, relaxing Me-Day," says organiser Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events."