Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show Coming to Denton

The Deer Spirit Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show is coming to Denton Village Hall on Sunday 23rd June
By cris andrewsContributor
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 16:31 BST
This event also takes place in Northampton, Towcester, Milton Keynes, Leighton Buzzard, Banbury, Woburn and further afield into Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire. It brings together top holistic practioners, self-help experts, spiritual teachers, the best psychics, tarot readers and mediums. And also a wide range of retailers selling crystals, arts, crafts and jewellery, wellbeing and healthy living products.

There will be a second show at Denton Village Hall on Saturday 19th October and two shows in Towcester onSaturday 1st June and Saturday 9th November.

All events takes place from 11-5pm

"Come along if you need some advice or guidance, if you want to buy yourself something nice or get a gift for a loved one, or if you fancy treating yourself to a nice, relaxing Me-Day," says organiser Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events."

www.deerspirit.co.uk

