Milton Keynes to shine with ‘Constellations of Stars: Echoes Across the Sky’ at City of Codes and Light Festival 2025

The Milton Keynes Islamic Arts and Culture (MKIAC) organisation is excited to announce the return of the City of Codes and Light Festival, with various events running between October 1 and 22. This year’s festival, Constellations of Stars: Echoes Across the Sky, brings together culture, science, and technology through symposiums, workshops, exhibitions and more.

Constellations of Stars: Echoes Across the Sky celebrates the work of Islamic astronomers like al-Sufi and Ali Qushji and invites visitors to experience the night sky as a collective story that spans cultures and generations.

The City of Codes and Light festival kicks off on 1st October at Bletchley Park with a special launch event featuring a panel of distinguished speakers, including Dr. Alice Dumford a space instrumentalist and physicist and Ruhee S Kahar, a stellar astrophysics PhD student at the University of Dundee.

On 4 October, the city will be transformed by an evening of light, music and community celebration. The night begins as Mind & Matter, a large-scale projection by multimedia creative studio Limbic Cinema, will illuminate the library with the story of astronomy, tracing a journey from ancient stargazers to modern discovery.

MKIAC Celestial Drone Show, City of Codes and Lights 2024

This will be followed by the annual Lantern Parade, created in collaboration with local school groups and led by artist Emma Garofalo, which will weave through the city. Handmade willow lanterns, inspired by the night sky, stars and constellations, will glow as they travel towards the next projection opposite the Milton Keynes Art Gallery.

Audiences will also be invited to step into In Infinity, an immersive galaxy installation created in collaboration with Goldsmiths University of London students Jie Shuai & Xin Yan. This immersive projection combines a solar system of stars with thermal imaging, turning every visitor into part of the constellation itself.

The evening will be accompanied by live music, and food stalls offering pizza, coffee, snacks and more, creating a festival of light, sound and community.

The festival culminates on 21st and 22nd October with a variety of engaging activities at centre:mk. The shopping centre will host MKIAC’s City of Codes & Light Festival STEAM Workshops, designed to inspire young people through coding, mathematics, and critical thinking.

Participants can experience a theatre-style performance telling the story of STEAM heritage with a focus on astronomy, presented by Khayaal Theatre Group, or explore stars and astronomy through a specially designed computer game created by SCIOT-MK College.

Both workshops will run across the Tuesday and Wednesday, inviting families and young people to join in hands-on learning. Additionally, a symposium exploring the history and modern discoveries in astronomy will take place on Tuesday 21 October at 11 AM at Middleton Hall, centre:mk, offering insights for all ages.

Alongside Alongside the workshops, exhibitions will be on display, including Constellations of Stars: Echoes Across the Sky, an interactive installation by Clemence Debaig with contributions by Selen Lun and produced by Unwired Dance Theatre. The work explores astronomy, cultural legacy, and Islamic astronomical heritage through motion-reactive star maps, light, sound, and poetic storytelling.

Visitors can trace constellations, discover patterns once recorded by Islamic astronomers and send “celestial messages” from their mobile devices that appear in the shared night sky, creating a connection between in-person and remote participants.

MKIAC Founder and Creative Director, Anouar Kassim, MBE shared: “This year, we invite communities, families and young people to come on a journey that rediscovers the sky as a shared human map. With events designed for all ages and backgrounds, the festival aims to unite the community, deepen understanding of astronomy and strengthen cultural diversity. The City of Codes and Light Festival 2025 celebrates how the stars connect us all - across time, space, and culture. It’s a moment to look up, together, and rethink our place in the universe.”

For the full schedule and more details, visit www.mkiac.org.