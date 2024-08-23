Million Dollar Men at The Old Savoy
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
No deceiving, just tantalizing teasing... Giving you exactly what you’re looking for!
Brace yourself for a night of pulse-pounding excitement as you dive into the atmosphere of a fun, all-male dance show that will leave you breathless.
Set to the beat of 90s, 00s and R’n’B classics, you can expect back-to-back dancing, playful interactions and a whole variety of sexy action from our talented men.
Million Dollar Men is the perfect blend of electrifying entertainment, where fantasy and reality collide, bringing your wildest dreams to life.
You deserve a blazing hot experience, so stop looking and start booking now
Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm
Tickets £27 per person
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.