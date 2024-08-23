Million Dollar Men at The Old Savoy

By Andie Jackman
Contributor
Published 23rd Aug 2024, 15:10 BST
Friday 19 September 2025 - 7:30 pm - ends at 9:30 pmThe forecast is 100% chance It’s Raining Men! Things are heating up, and it’s not just the temperature! The "Million Dollar Men" are here to turn up the heat with a scorching performance that’s sure to make the room sizzle!

No deceiving, just tantalizing teasing... Giving you exactly what you’re looking for!

Brace yourself for a night of pulse-pounding excitement as you dive into the atmosphere of a fun, all-male dance show that will leave you breathless.

Set to the beat of 90s, 00s and R’n’B classics, you can expect back-to-back dancing, playful interactions and a whole variety of sexy action from our talented men.

Million Dollar Men

Million Dollar Men is the perfect blend of electrifying entertainment, where fantasy and reality collide, bringing your wildest dreams to life.

You deserve a blazing hot experience, so stop looking and start booking now

Book tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

Tickets £27 per person

