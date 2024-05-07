Michael Starring Ben at The Old Savoy
Michael Starring Ben Full AuditoriumSat 21 Jun 2025 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pm
Take a journey back in time to remember Michael Jackson – the man, the music and the magic.
MichaelⓇ Starring Ben is a hit theatre production starring the UK's ultimate Michael Jackson tribute star, Ben Bowman. Not only does he look and sound like the King of Pop, but he's honed his routine so carefully that audiences truly believe they are watching Michael Jackson himself.
The show features a live band, dazzling costumes and the performer's iconic dance routines. It also showcases the greatest hits of Michael Jackson and also of The Jackson 5 including Beat It, Billie Jean, Thriller and Man in the Mirror.
Book Tickets now www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday-Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm Tickets £30.50