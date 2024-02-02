Mersey Beatles at The Old Savoy
Mersey Beatles Friday 25 October 7:30 pm - ends at 9:50 pmTHE MERSEY BEATLES60th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF ‘A HARD DAY’S NIGHT'Book tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005
THE MERSEY BEATLES
60th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF ‘A HARD DAY’S NIGHT'
The world’s favourite Liverpool-born tribute to The Beatles celebrate the 60th anniversary of A Hard Day’s Night.
The iconic 1964 album and movie perfectly captured the Fab Four at their pop peak.
And to mark the diamond anniversary, The Mersey Beatles will play the entire A Hard Day’s Night album in full – followed by a hit-packed collection of Beatlemania classics.
The band, who perform sensational sold-out shows around world, will then take the audience on a fabulous ride through the psychedelic brilliance of Sgt Pepper and The Beatles’ later classics.
This is a truly unique and stunning live concert experience!