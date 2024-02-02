Mersey Beatles at The Old Savoy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

THE MERSEY BEATLES

60th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF ‘A HARD DAY’S NIGHT'

The world’s favourite Liverpool-born tribute to The Beatles celebrate the 60th anniversary of A Hard Day’s Night.

Mersey Beatles

The iconic 1964 album and movie perfectly captured the Fab Four at their pop peak.

And to mark the diamond anniversary, The Mersey Beatles will play the entire A Hard Day’s Night album in full – followed by a hit-packed collection of Beatlemania classics.

The band, who perform sensational sold-out shows around world, will then take the audience on a fabulous ride through the psychedelic brilliance of Sgt Pepper and The Beatles’ later classics.