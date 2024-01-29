Mercury – The Ultimate Queen Tribute
Friday May 10 @ 7:30 pm - 10:00 pmMercury have firmly established themselves as one of the world’s most authentic tributes to Freddie Mercury and the legendary Queen and they are back on the road in 2024 exactly 50 years after Queen released their debut album!Book your tickets at www.theoldsavoy.co.uk orCall The Box Office 01604 491005
Including performances of the most popular Queen hits, such as: Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, We Are The Champions’ We Will Rock You
and many more!
This award winning, dynamic stage show has been wowing audiences across the world with its spectacular costumes and world class production for over two decades.
Featuring Joseph Lee Jackson as ‘Freddie’, together with excellent musicianship, beautiful harmonies and intricate guitar work from Glenn Scrimshaw as ‘Brian May,’ this show will captivate any audience.