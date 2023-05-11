Mercury - The Ultimate Queen Tribute 10th May 2024 at The Old Savoy in Northampton

Mercury have firmly established themselves as one of the world’s most authentic tributes to Freddie Mercury and the legendary Queen and they are back on the road in 2024 exactly 50 years after Queen released their debut album!

Including performances of the most popular Queen hits, such as: Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, We Are The Champions' We Will Rock You

and many more!

Mercury

This award winning, dynamic stage show has been wowing audiences across the world with its spectacular costumes and world class production for over two decades.

Featuring Joseph Lee Jackson as 'Freddie', together with excellent musicianship, beautiful harmonies and intricate guitar work from Glenn Scrimshaw as 'Brian May,’ this show will captivate any audience.

"Joseph, Glenn & Mercury are the next best thing" to the original Queen line up. Don't miss it!”Freddie Mercury's mum, Jer Bulsara.