Mental Health Awareness Week 2023: Northamptonshire Mind hosts array of events countywide

Mental Health Awareness Week starts next week (May 15th-May 21st), and Northamptonshire Mind is excited to announce a comprehensive schedule of events taking place across the county. These events are designed to be inclusive and open to both newcomers and existing members of our services, without the need for a referral.

With a wide range of activities to choose from, individuals can participate in arts and crafts, walking, cooking, games, quizzes, dungeons and dragons, brunch club, coffee mornings, and more. Whether catering to specific interests or offering an opportunity to try something new, there is an activity for everyone. A detailed timetable of events can be found on our social channels and website.

In our effort to ensure accessibility, the majority of our sessions are free of charge, unless there is a venue fee or materials cost associated with a specific event. We encourage everyone to join us and take advantage of this exciting week of activities. Simply drop by, as no prior registration is required.

For further information, please reach out to your local Mind branch or contact us via email at [email protected]