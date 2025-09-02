Menopause Matters – so drop into the Age of Love Café at the Elgar Centre on Sept 13th 2-4pm
The "Age of Love Cafes" were pioneered by Professor Sharron Hinchliff to get more people talking about sexual wellbeing across the lifespan. The Squad's inaugural event with a keynote by Professor Sharron herself, was featured in the United Nations State of the World Population Report as a wonderful example of the many benefits it can bring.
This year we have invited 4 fabulous speakers:
Anita Powell, founder of Menopause Alliance to bust the myths around menopause
Amanda Connolly, HR Consultant & Speaker on menopause at work
Jacqui deSouza, Speaker on medical menopause
Norma Soganile, UK’s National Miss Style Queen on breaking stereotypes
and, as well as a performance from the Burlesque Squad, to start the event with a bang, with host and instructor Dr Audrey Tang, they offer a taster workshop to get you strutting your stuff, and appreciating your body through movement.
Refreshments will be provided by and are in support of The Lewis Foundation. And, due to a grant from the National Lottery Community Fund, Tickets are FREE!! (although please book through Eventbrite so the organisers can be aware of numbers: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/age-of-love-cafe-3-menopause-matters-tickets-1515458630559 )
It’s STRICTLY Over 18s…and while this will be a Female Friendly space, men are welcome too.
Age of Love founder, Sharron Hinchliff is a Professor of Psychology and Health at the University of Sheffield where she leads a programme of work on ageing, gender, and sexual health and well-being. The Age of Love project uses art and light humour to raise awareness of the intimate relationships of older adults, and the public health website: agesexandyou.com which provides information about the sexual changes people can face as they get older. Sharron also launched the UK's first Sexual Rights Charter for Older adults in partnership with Age-friendly Sheffield in 2022.
This is the 3rd café run by CLICK Arts Foundation – the first was on sexual wellbeing and the importance of touch and addressing loneliness and stigma; the second was on Men’s Health; and we return our focus to women for this event and specifically on the issues surrounding menopause.
Founder of CLICK Arts Foundation Dr Audrey Tang, also a Chartered Psychologist and Business Author said “The Age of Love Café is an extension of our Burlesque sessions. It’s a safe space for people to talk especially about quite personal topics, and find support. Of course the café is enhanced by our amazing professional speakers; but it’s important that these spaces exist on a day-to-day basis.”
Trustee Abi Barclay added “We’re grateful to The National Lottery’s Community Fund as it means we are able to keep the event free – quality wellbeing support needs to be accessible and available to all.”
For more information and to book your free ticket: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/age-of-love-cafe-3-menopause-matters-tickets-1515458630559
For more about CLICK Arts Foundation www.clickartsfoundation.org.uk