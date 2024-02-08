Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Menopause Café movement started in Perth , Scotland, in 2017 and has spread worldwide, with volunteers now hosting pop-up events in the UK, Bahrain, Mexico, USA, Austria and India. The charity also organise an annual Menopause Festival, #FlushFest, which will be held in Edinburgh and online on September 8th and 9th 2023.

Rachel Weiss, founder of the Menopause Café charity, says, “The Menopause Café is for everyone who wants to talk about the menopause, to share their stories, experiences and questions - all made that little bit easier with tea and cake.

“Unfortunately, many people feel that they should just ‘get on with’ the menopause, with some never talking to their friends or family about it. People can come along and just listen, or join in the discussions, hopefully leaving with a clearer sense of the impact of the menopause on those who are experiencing it, alongside their families, friends and colleagues.”

Kirsty Wark, patron of the Menopause Café Charity, says “ I am delighted to be a patron of this charity which is dedicated to get everyone talking about the menopause. This is the way to a healthier, happier future”.

A new Menopause Cafe event is being organised by Diane Swallow, on Wednesday 28th February 10am-11.30am at Smith’s Farm Shop Cafe, Brampton Lane, Chapel Brampton, Northampton NN6 8AA

Please book your FREE ticket via:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/menopause-cafe-northampton-central-tickets-827203858007?aff=oddtdtcreator

Diane says: It’s time for women to come out of the woodwork and to stop hiding how they’re really feeling about their menopause symptoms. To do that they need a safe and comfortable environment where they feel seen and heard, Only then will they be empowered to seek the help they may need from the medical profession, and the support they need from their family, friends and colleagues.’

Booking is recommended. For more information, please see the Events tab on http://www.menopausecafe.net

Menopause Café charity creates spaces for conversations about menopause, to normalise this transition stage.

We support volunteers worldwide who host pop-up Menopause Café events, open to all regardless of age or gender. People, often strangers, meet online or in person, to drink tea, eat cake and talk about menopause. There are no speakers or experts.

We hold an annual Menopause Festival, #FlushFest, with medical speakers, entertainment and a range of creative workshops, where participants can learn and laugh together, finding their tribe.

The charity was founded by Rachel Weiss in Perth, Scotland, in 2017.