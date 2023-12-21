Men United in Song, Supporting Prostate Cancer UK

Launching in March, this popular pop-up singing project will give 40 or more local men the opportunity to get involved and do something extraordinary... and YOU could be one of them!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Year, same old? Why not mix things up and try something new? Be part of Men United in Song 2024 supporting Prostate Cancer UK!

Launching in March, this popular pop-up singing project will give 40 or more local men the opportunity to get involved and do something extraordinary... and YOU could be one of them!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Working over nine weeks towards a fantastic live performance in St Mary’s Church, Higham Ferrers on 11 May 2024, you’ll learn to sing; meet new people; challenge yourself; perform live on stage AND raise money for a much-loved and very important charity - what's not to like?

40 Men Wanted

No previous singing experience is necessary - just a willingness to step outside your comfort zone, get stuck in and give it a go. Everyone’ll be in the same boat and it’s all about the journey! Last year’s project was an overwhelmingly positive experience for the men who took part, with comments including:

· The hard work paid off! Thanks for finding something in us that most didn’t know we had!

· Amazing, I never thought in a million years I’d ever sing in front of hundreds of people!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Fantastic experience from the first rehearsal... thanks for getting us all through the journey!

For Information

· We did it! What an amazing feeling… I’m so grateful to have been part of it all!

· What a great experience, I’d do it all again in a heartbeat!

George, from Northampton, says “I’ve always loved singing and I’m always humming or singing under my breath. I’d seen Men United in Song advertised and finally mustered up the courage to take the leap and apply. My experience was one I’ll never forget and I thank the team for seeing potential in me and having me along for the ride. From learning the songs we sang, to meeting the people I sang with it was a great time from start to finish! I’d absolutely encourage anyone interested to give this fantastic opportunity a chance!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Men United in Songkicks off with Information & Sign-up Evenings, 7 – 9pm in Northampton Museum, 4-6 Guildhall Road, Northampton NN1 1DP on Wednesday 28 February and Wednesday 6 March. (Parking St John’s Car Park NN1 1HA)

To find out more - why not come and enjoy a free beer/soft drink while you meet the team and some of the other men who’ll be taking part. This is NOT an audition and there’s no big red buzzer! It’s just an opportunity to find out more and get involved.

If you’re looking for a fresh challenge and you’d like to know more, get in touch TODAY to book your time slot and start YOUR Men United in Song journey!

· Men United in Song 2024 rehearsals will be on Wednesday evenings, 7-9 pm from 13 March until 22 May at Moulton Community Centre, Sandy Hill Lane, Moulton NN3 7AX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· The Men United in Song 2024 charity event supporting Prostate Cancer UK will take place in St Mary’s Church, Higham Ferrers on Saturday 11 May 2024.

To register your interest in attending an Information & Sign-up Evening, please visit the link below:

forms.gle/Mej7a5DAoURG8VTq6