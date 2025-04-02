Melody Woman Music to showcase local talent at Towcester Community Spotlight Event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Melody Woman Music, founded by pianist-vocalist Kelly Israel, has partnered with West Northamptonshire Council and Towcester Town Council to produce an exciting musical event, forming part of the wider Towcester Community Spotlight on Saturday, April 12th 2025.

The Spotlight aims to invigorate interest in local businesses and hospitality venues in the town centre with a variety of community and business activities planned. The day will include performances from talented West Northamptonshire musicians in the town centre.

The Towcester Community Spotlight will feature a host of intergenerational talent including soloists and bands performing in Sponne Arcade and Whittons Lane from 10:30 am to 2:30 pm. Acts include vocalist-guitarist Gail Hobot, young guitarist and singer Hanley Webb, vocalist-guitarist Matt Davy, young person’s band The Piglets, guitarist and singer, Jordan Jones, and rock and roll veterans Local Band Number 9. A full roster, timetable, and contingency plans for wet weather, can be found at melodywomanmusic.uk.

Melody Woman Music founder, Kelly Israel said: "I am delighted to be working in partnership with the Town Centre Manager at West Northamptonshire Council, and Towcester Town Council, coordinating the musical performances at the Towcester Community Spotlight. There is a host of hidden musical talent in the communities in and around Towcester and it has been a pleasure to discover this and facilitate an opportunity for these musicians to perform.

Kelly Israel, Pianist and Founder of Melody Woman Music

It is known that live music and events positively impact performers, venues and their audiences. This event will showcase these benefits, including fostering social connections, enhancing venue ambience, delivering shared experiences, and enhancing positive physical and mental health and well-being.

Kelly Comments, “As a recent winner of a BIPC Northamptonshire Build Your Business Grant (part of the UK Shared Prosperity Fund administered by WNC, funded by UK Government) I am delighted to be delivering Melody Woman Music’s first piece of Creative Production within our home town. Towcester is a vibrant place with incredible business, welcoming hospitality venues and a strong sense of community, and it is a pleasure to be working towards our shared goal of a thriving Towcester ”.

We look forward to welcoming you to the event to find out more about the historic market town of Towcester and discover and support its business, venues and musicians.

For further information about this event, and the wider work of Melody Woman Music, please contact Kelly Israel, founder, at [email protected].