Megaslam Wrestling: Live and Loaded Tour 2025 at The Old Savoy

By Andie Jackman
Contributor
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 13:25 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2025, 13:28 BST
Megaslam Wrestling: Live And Loaded Tour 2025
Sunday 26 October 2025 at 3:30pm to 5:30pm.

MEGASLAM WRESTLING: RUMBLE SPECTACULAR

Get ready Northampton, The #1 Live Experience for Families returns to The Old Savoy – Home of the Deco Theatre with an adrenaline fuelled, action packed, 2 hour family entertainment spectacular!

The stars of Team Nasty will battle it out with the stars of Team Megaslam in this not to be missed afternoon extravaganza.

It is every man for himself as the Megaslam Rumble takes centre stage. All wrestlers will be in the ring at the same time and the only way to eliminate your opponent is to throw them over the top rope. The winner is the last man standing!

You do not need to be a Wrestling fan to enjoy Megaslam shows, muscle bound characters will have your eyes glued to the stage as they show off their skills in front of an excited audience!

Grab your foam finger and witness what 250,000 fans see each year and get ready to chant along – Megaslam, Megaslam, Megaslam!

Book tickets: www.theoldsavoy.co.uk or Call The Box Office 01604 491005 Monday to Friday 10am - 4pm or Saturday 10am - 2pm

